3 shooters suspected in NYC subway fight that killed 1 and injured 5, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have made no arrests but say they believe there were three shooters in a deadly fight that turned to gunfire on a subway car during the Monday evening rush hour. Police revealed more details about the shooting Tuesday that spilled over onto an elevated train station in the Bronx, saying they recovered 19 shell casings. One 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and died. Those who survived ranged in age from 14 to 71 and are expected to recover from their wounds. Police said they suspect members of rival gangs got on the train at different stops and then got into a dispute.

