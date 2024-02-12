US says it’s taken possession of a Boeing 747 that Iran sold to a Venezuelan firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it has seized a Boeing 747 cargo plane that officials say was previously sold by a sanctioned Iranian airline to a state-owned Venezuelan firm in violation of American export control laws. The Justice Department said Monday that the American-built plane had arrived in Florida and would be disposed of. The plane had belonged to Iranian airline Mahan Air, which officials have alleged provides support for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force. Venezuela’s government called the transfer a “shameful rapacious operation” and vowed to “take all actions to restore justice and achieve the restitution of the aircraft to its legitimate owner.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.