UN Palestinian aid agency says it’s ‘critical’ to receive EU aid soon, but EU wants an audit first

BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says it’s vital that it receives new European Union funding within weeks. He says Israel appears to be readying a ground assault on Rafah, where many Gaza civilians have taken refuge. The aid agency, UNRWA, has been the main supplier of food, water and shelter during the war. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Monday that “it’s absolutely critical” for it to get EU funds by the end of the month. The agency is reeling from allegations that 12 staff participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. More than a dozen countries suspended funding as a result. Two U.N. investigations are underway, but the EU wants to do an audit too.

