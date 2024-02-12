Trump wants to install new RNC leadership, including his daughter-in-law as co-chair

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is calling for a leadership change at the Republican National Committee in an attempt to install a new slate of loyalists — including his daughter-in-law — at the top of the GOP’s political machine even before he formally secures the party’s next presidential nomination. Trump outlined his plans on social media Monday night. They carry no official weight until he is the party’s presumed presidential nominee. Current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says she has no plans to leave the committee until at least after South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary election. Still, Trump is calling for McDaniel to be replaced by Michael Whatley, the North Carolina GOP chairman. The new co-chair, Trump said, should be his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

By STEVE PEOPLES and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

