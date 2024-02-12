Smoking in cars with kids is banned in 11 states, and West Virginia could be next

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are pushing to make the state the 12th in the nation to ban smoking in cars with children. The state Senate on Monday passed a bill making it a misdemeanor to smoke in a vehicle with a child under 17. The bill goes to the House of Delegates. But people can’t be pulled over just for smoking with a child present. West Virginia has the highest use of cigarette smoking among adults in the nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 states have the ban. The West Virginia bill’s main sponsor is a doctor and says a nonsmoking patient who lost half her lung function had to hide from her father’s smoke.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.