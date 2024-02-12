One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station. Shooter is at large

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and five others wounded following a dispute between two groups of teenagers at a New York City subway station Monday at the start of the evening rush hour. The gunfire broke out on an elevated train platform in the Bronx at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a time when stations throughout the city are filled with kids coming home from school and many workers are beginning their evening commute. Officials say a 34-year-old man was killed. The wounded included a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, and three adults, ages 28, 29 and 71. Authorities said some of the victims were believed involved in the dispute and others were waiting for the train.

