Pentagon chief Austin remains hospitalized, will not travel to Brussels for Ukraine, NATO meetings
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has canceled his trip to Brussels to meet with NATO ministers and work on Ukraine military aid as he remains hospitalized while dealing with complications from prostate cancer. That’s according to two defense officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public. Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday to address bladder issues. After further tests was admitted into the critical care unit for supportive care and close monitoring. He has since transferred authorities to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks. This is Austin’s second hospitalization due to complications following surgery in December to treat prostate cancer.