Mexico says it seized 20 tons of meth from a drug lab in Sonora state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican law enforcement agencies say they seized over 20 tons of methamphetamine at the biggest drug lab found during the current administration. The Mexican navy said Monday that the lab was located in Quiriego, a township in the northern border state of Sonora. It says the 91,000 pounds (41,310 kilograms) of meth found there was equivalent to about half of the 162,000 pounds of the drug Mexico has seized all year so far. Photos distributed by the navy showed a series of metal boilers and chemical reactors arranged in a line amid brush and low trees. The site was visible from the air. The navy didn’t specify when the raid took place.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.