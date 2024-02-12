Longtime NPR ‘Morning Edition’ host Bob Edwards dies at age 76

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Edwards, the news anchor many Americans woke up to as founding host of National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” for nearly a quarter-century, has died. NPR said he died Saturday at age 76, but it had no other details. Edwards joined NPR in 1974, and was the founding voice on “Morning Edition” in 1979. His authoritative baritone made many listeners feel he was older than he was. For 12 years, his interviews with sportscasting legend Red Barber were a regular feature, and they provided the foundation for Edwards’ book “Friday with Red: A Radio Friendship.” He was pulled from “Morning Edition” in 2004 just before celebrating a quarter-century on the show, a move that led some listeners to protest.

