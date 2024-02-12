Labor board gives Dartmouth’s trustees more time to appeal as athletes prepare for union vote

The National Labor Relations Board has granted Dartmouth’s trustees extra time to request a review of a regional official’s ruling that the school’s men’s basketball players are employees. The official’s ruling cleared the way for an election that could create the first labor union for NCAA athletes. The labor relations board’s national office granted the trustees’ request on Monday to extend the appeal deadline to March 5. That is the same day the players are scheduled to participate in an in-person election. All 15 members of Dartmouth’s basketball team signed the initial petition asking to be represented by the Service Employees International Union.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.