Indonesia’s presidential election has high stakes for US and China

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — When Indonesians cast their votes on Wednesday for a new president in one of the world’s biggest elections, the stakes will also be high for the United States and China. The Southeast Asian nation is a key battleground economically and politically in a region where the rival global powers have long been on a collision course over Taiwan, human rights, U.S. military deployments and Beijing’s aggressive actions in disputed waters, including in the South China Sea. Outgoing President Joko Widodo’s foreign policy avoids criticism of Beijing and Washington but also rejects alignment with either power. The delicate balancing act has won considerable Chinese trade and investment for Indonesia, while Jakarta has also boosted defense ties with the U.S.

By NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

