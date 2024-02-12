Funerals getting underway in Georgia for 3 Army Reserve soldiers killed in Jordan drone attack

ATLANTA (AP) — Family and friends are gathering in Georgia this week as funerals begin for three Army Reserve soldiers killed in a recent drone attack in Jordan. A funeral is scheduled Tuesday for 46-year-old Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers at a church in Carrollton, west of Atlanta. Services for Sgt. Breonna Moffett of Savannah and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders of Waycross, Georgia, are planned for Saturday. The three citizen-soldiers received posthumous promotions after they were were killed in a Jan. 28 drone attack on a U.S. base near Jordon’s border with Syria. They were assigned to the Army Reserve’s 926th Engineer Battalion based at Fort Moore, Georgia.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press

