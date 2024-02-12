Fire breaks out at a water park under construction at a popular Swedish amusement park

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fire has broken out at a waterpark under construction at one of the Nordic region’s biggest amusement parks, sending a huge plume of black smoke drifting over Goteberg, Sweden’s second-largest city. The blaze on Monday spread across several waterslides at Liseberg park, and police and fire officials could not say whether there were any casualties. Swedish news agency TT said that a nearby hotel and office facilities were evacuated. The water park had been scheduled to open sometime this summer and it cost 1.2 billion kronor ($10.6 million), TT reported. Liseberg, in downtown Goteborg, is a popular tourist destination in Sweden.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.