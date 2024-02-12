Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Court documents identify Houston megachurch shooter and say AR-style rifle was used in attack

By
Published 9:48 am

By JUAN LOZANO, ACACIA CORONADO AND JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Court documents say the shooter who opened fire at Houston megachurch shooter used an AR-style rifle before they were killed by security officers. A search warrant identified the shooter as Genesse Ivonne Moreno. The search warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office as police officers surrounded a home in Conroe, about 40 miles from Houston. A motive for Sunday’s attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church remains unclear. The shooting left a 5-year-old boy and man in his 50s injured.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content