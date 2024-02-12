5 nail design ideas to express your Valentine’s Day love

On Valentine’s Day, why not express love on your fingernails? Julie Kandalec is a celebrity manicurist who notes some fun new trends. She says that traditionally, Valentine’s nails were simple — solid red, a simple pink heart or a French manicure. Thanks to social media, there are now lots of ideas to try. Her top five nail trends for this Valentine’s Day include coquette nails, a maximalist manicure that goes for cuteness with pastel pinks and lilacs. It’s loaded with dangly charms, hearts, bows and all manner of appliques. French manicures and square nails are back. And consider the so-called mob wife style — extra long, extra square, extra pointed. Kandalec also sees a jelly nails trend and magnetic hearts.

