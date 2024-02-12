After embrace, pope and Argentina’s Milei meet amid speculation Francis might finally go home
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Despite their rocky start, Argentine President Javier Milei and Pope Francis appear to have hit it off. They met Monday amid speculation that the Argentine pontiff might finally go home for a visit later this year. The Vatican said the two men met for an hour and 10 minutes, an unusually long audience by Francis’ standards, especially given no translation was required. Vatican video showed a smiling Francis briefly grasping Milei’s arm for support as they walked to his desk at the start of their meeting, and then exchanging pleasantries. A warm tone was already set the previous day, when Milei embraced Francis with a bearhug at the end of a Mass to declare Argentina’s first female saint. The pope quipped, “You cut your hair!”