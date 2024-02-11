Venezuela defends military buildup, accusing neighboring Guyana of granting illegal oil contracts

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The government of Venezuela accused neighboring Guayana of granting illegal oil exploration concessions in territory the two nations are disputing. Venezuela said it would take any diplomatic actions necessary. The comments Sunday came after Guyana said Saturday that it has satellite imagery showing Venezuelan military movements near the South American country’s eastern border with Guyana. Oil giant ExxonMobil has said it will keep ramping up production in offshore Guyana despite the escalation of the territorial dispute. The two sides have feuded over border lines for decades. Venezuela has been laying claim to the mineral-rich Essequibo region, which covers about two thirds of Guyana’s surface area.

