Paris 2024 unveils only purpose-built Olympics venue in city, five months ahead of Summer Games

PARIS (AP) — In a significant stride in its preparations for the 2024 Olympics, Paris has inaugurated the Adidas Arena at Porte de la Chapelle. It is the sole purpose-built site in the French capital for the upcoming Games. Situated in one of Paris’ poorest neighborhoods, the arena highlights the city’s pledges to the global sporting community and its local residents. The €138 million facility, constructed amidst challenges including steel supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, is intended to symbolize the city’s aspiration for a sustainable Games. The building features recycled materials and innovative features like a sensory room for attendees with cognitive disorders.

By THOMAS ADAMSON and OLEG CETINIC Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.