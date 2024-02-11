NATO leader says Trump puts allies at risk by saying Russia can ‘do whatever the hell they want’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — NATO’s leader is warning that Donald Trump is putting the safety of U.S. troops and their allies at risk. The alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement Sunday after the Republican presidential front-runner said Russia should be able to do “whatever the hell they want” to alliance members who don’t meet their defense spending targets. Stoltenberg said that the 31 allies are committed to defending each other. Trump’s remarks caused deep concern in Poland, which has been under Russian control more often than not since the end of the 18th century. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for European NATO members to increase their defense spending.

