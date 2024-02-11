Hundreds of protesters opposed to bill allowing same-sex marriage rally in Greek capital

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 1,500 protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days. Greece’s conservative government is sponsoring the bill but it will require votes from center and left opposition parties to be approved. However, even some center-left lawmakers have gone on record as opposing the bill. Organizers of Sunday’s rally — religious groups — described the bill as a threat to the traditional family. Many of the protesters chanted “hands off our children.”

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and DEMETRIS NELLAS Associated Press

