Greek authorities rescue 84 migrants in two separate incidents, arresting 4 alleged traffickers

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have found 84 people who were trying to enter the country by boat, in two separate incidents on the islands of Crete and Rhodes. Four people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking. In the first incident, a Greek Navy frigate rescued 72 individuals who were found on a boat floating without power 46 nautical miles south of Crete. Two of those on board were arrested on suspicion of having piloted the boat from Libya. In the other incident, a coast guard vessel intercepted a speedboat heading for Turkey and arrested the two individuals on board. Fourteen people, including five minors, were found on a beach nearby.

