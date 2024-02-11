Feel the need for speed? Late president’s 75-mph speedboat is up for auction

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — When former President George H.W. Bush felt the need for speed in the waters off Maine, he just hopped aboard his 38-foot speedboat. And for the right price, someone else can experience the same. The speedboat “Fidelity V” comes with a presidential seal and three outboard engines producing nearly 1,000 horsepower. It is set to go up for auction on Thursday. The 2011-model Fountain 38CC boat was purchased by Bush after he and his son, former President George W. Bush, had both left office. It was used in the waters off Kennebunkport, where the family’s summer home is located. It’s the fifth of George H.W. Bush’s speedboats to bear the name Fidelity. The first is on display at the George H.W. Bush Library & Museum in Texas.

