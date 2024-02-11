CBP dog sniffs out something unusual in passenger’s luggage — mummified monkeys

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says one of its dogs sniffed out something unusual in a traveler’s luggage in Boston — dead monkeys. Agents say the passenger returning from a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo reported that the luggage contained dried fish, but an inspection at Boston Logan Airport revealed four mummified monkeys. The CBP says raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals, sometimes referred to as “bushmeat,” is banned because of the threat of disease. The incident happened last month. A CBP spokesperson said Sunday that the luggage was seized and the nearly 9 pounds of bushmeat was marked for destruction.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.