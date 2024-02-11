Biden’s campaign joins TikTok, even as administration warns of national security concerns with app

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign is now on TikTok, even though he has expressed national security concerns over the platform and banned it on federal devices. Biden isn’t yet going to join the platform, nor the others in his administration and the account will be run entirely by the campaign team. It’s an effort to reach an ever-fragmented American population, particularly as younger voters gravitate away from traditional media. But both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that TikTok owner ByteDance could share user data with China’s authoritarian government.

