Art exhibit honors fun-loving man killed in mass shooting in Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (AP) — One of the 18 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history is being remembered in art, including some of his own. An art exhibit this weekend paid tribute to Peyton Brewer-Ross, a Navy shipbuilder and father. It was curated by his fiancé, Rachael Sloat, who said the art exhibit shed a little light on a fun and eclectic man who was a hero to their daughter. The exhibit was entitled, “There goes my hero. Chapter One: Peyton Brewer-Ross.” The 40-year-old was playing cornhole with friends when he was gunned down on Oct. 25 in Lewiston. Another 13 people were injured.

