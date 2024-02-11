2 Afghans who were detained at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years have been released, the Taliban say
By RAHIM FAIEZ
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says two Afghan prisoners who were held in U.S. custody for at least 14 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center after 2002 have been released from house arrest in Oman. The spokesman said the two were released as a result of the efforts made by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The two men were moved to Oman in 2017. The U.S. detention center at Guantanamo opened after the 9/11 attacks and was intended to hold those suspected of links to al-Qaida or the Taliban. It became notorious after reports emerged of detainees being humiliated and tortured.