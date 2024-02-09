Uncertainty surrounding former president Ricardo Martinelli roils Panama’s presidential race

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Not a 10-year prison sentence for money laundering nor going into political asylum in Nicaragua’s embassy have softened the political aspirations of Panama’s former President Ricardo Martinelli who still seeks to retake that position. Just last week a judge sentenced the former leader to prison. Then Wednesday, he popped up in Nicaragua’s embassy and received political asylum from President Daniel Ortega’s government before he could be arrested. Election authorities are expected to rule at any time that he is ineligible to compete in the May 5 election, because Panama’s constitution bars anyone given a sentence of five years or more from running for president or vice president.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.