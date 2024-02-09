The Senate is pushing past far-right objections to aiding Ukraine. But next steps are uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate is slogging past far-right Republican opposition to helping Ukraine fight Russia. Senators are working through the weekend on a $95 billion military aid package for Kyiv, Israel and other allies with a procedural vote late Friday. It could be President Joe Biden’s last chance for now to deliver substantial American support. The Republican opponents are largely aligned with Donald Trump, the GOP’s presidential front-runner, and aren’t putting a priority on stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. Even if the foreign aid package gets off the ground in the Senate it faces a deeply uncertain future in the House.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

