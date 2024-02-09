Biden order attaches human rights conditions to US military aid, easing Democratic rift over Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new directive by President Joe Biden is appearing to ease a split among Democrats over his military support for Israel’s war in Gaza. It allows for a swift cutoff of military aid to countries that violate international protections of civilians. Senate Democrats on Friday were praising Biden’s order. The new order will help shore up support among center-left Democrats for Biden’s $95 billion supplemental package for Ukraine, Israel and others. Senators call the new framework for limiting military aid to governments that are serial human rights abusers historic. Critics question how much the administration will enforce it.

