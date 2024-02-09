Azerbaijan’s Aliyev officially wins by a landslide in an election that monitors say was restrictive
By AIDA SULTANOVA
Associated Press
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has officially won another term in office with 92.12% of the vote, according to the country’s Central Election Commission. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe says Azerbaijan’s presidential election took place in a “restrictive” environment and that critical voices were silenced. The result means Aliyev heads into another seven-year term in office just months after his troops retook the Karabakh region from ethnic Armenian forces who controlled it for three decades.