As Indonesia goes to the polls, women and minority candidates face challenges

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — As the world’s third-largest democracy prepares for national elections on Wednesday, women and minority candidates face questions about whether voters will accept them. Women hold about 21% of seats in Parliament, despite a quota system that calls for 30% of candidates to be women. Christians make up 14% of Parliament even though they’re only around 9% of the population, but face constant questions about their faith and sometimes the threat of blasphemy charges. A new party is nominating candidates from groups that are hardly represented at all, such as people with disabilities and domestic workers.

