Arkansas police find firearms, Molotovs cocktails after high speed chase of U-Haul

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — Two Michigan men are being held on multiple charges after police said the pair led officers on a high-speed case through Oklahoma and Arkansas in a stolen U-Haul. Police said they found weapons and Molotov cocktails in the cargo van after arresting Cory Robert Mercier and Trenton Johnson. The two 21-year-old men are being held at the Benton County jail. Police said they pursued the van beginning in eastern Oklahoma and the vehicle exceeded 120 miles per hour during the chase. A judge appointed public defenders to defend the men, but attorneys haven’t been assigned to them yet. They face multiple charges including aggravated assault and fleeing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.