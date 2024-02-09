An Ohio city settles with a truck driver and a former K9 officer involved in July attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A city in central Ohio has agreed to a settlement with one of its former K9 officers and a truck driver who were involved in an attack last year. Circleville will pay 24-year-old Jadarrius Rose $225,000 after he suffered bites from a dog that formerly was part of the Circleville Police Department’s canine unit. The city will also pay $40,000 to former officer Ryan Speakman, the dog handler. Body camera video of the July 4 incident shows the dog mauling Rose while he is on his knees with his hands in the air. Speakman was placed on leave and then fired for failing to meet officer standards.

