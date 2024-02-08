Sheriff’s deputies corral wayward kangaroo near pool at Florida apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies corralled a wayward kangaroo after it was spotted hopping around in the pool area at a Florida apartment complex. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released video and still photos Thursday of the kangaroo, including some footage shot from a helicopter. The agency also released audio of a female resident of the complex calling in to report seeing a “large kangaroo” bounding around the pool. Deputies were able to figure out the animal’s owner and reunite them, the agency said in a Facebook post. No injuries to the kangaroo or any people were reported.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.