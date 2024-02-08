Sharif’s party has edge in Pakistan’s delayed election results, with some independent wins reported

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The results of Pakistan’s elections have started trickling in after an hours-long delay. The announcement of the results by the Election Commission of Pakistan began on Friday, a day after the vote that was marred by sporadic violence, a mobile phone service shutdown and the sidelining of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. The Election Commission of Pakistan so far has announced about 60 results of the seats of the National Assembly or lower house of the parliament, showing the party of the three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had an edge over others. Officials said the remaining results were to be announced by evening.

