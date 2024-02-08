North Korea’s Kim says he has no desire for talks and repeats a threat to destroy South if provoked

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean media say leader Kim Jong Un has restated he has no desire for diplomacy with South Korea and that the North would annihilate its rival if provoked. The report Friday said Kim on a visit to his Defense Ministry said his moves to cut ties with South Korea allow his military to take a more aggressive posture. Regional tensions have increased with North Korea’s weapons demonstrations and threats and the United States, South Korea and Japan strengthening their combined military exercises in response. Some experts are concerned North Korea may act to increase pressure in an election year in South Korea and the United States.

