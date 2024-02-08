New Mexico legislators seek endowment to bolster autonomous tribal education programs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators want to create a unique educational endowment of at least $50 million to help Native American communities create their own student programs, including efforts to teach and preserve Indigenous languages. The initiative from Democratic legislators with ties to tribal communities won unanimous House approval Thursday on a 68-0 vote, advancing to the state Senate for consideration. Bill sponsors say the endowment would help reverse the vestiges of forced assimilation and fulfill the state’s commitment to Native American students in the wake of a landmark state court ruling. New Mexico is home to 23 federally recognized tribal communities.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.