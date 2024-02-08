Missouri coroner accused of stealing from a dead person, misstating causes of death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed criminal charges accusing a county coroner of stealing cash from a dead person and misstating the causes of death for several people. Bailey also filed a motion that seeks to remove Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan from office. The criminal charges include three felony counts of providing false information to vital records and one misdemeanor count of stealing. Jordan says he has not been informed of Bailey’s allegations and declined comment. Jordan was elected coroner in the southeastern Missouri county in 2020. He could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

