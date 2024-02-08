Judge denies Peter Navarro’s bid to remain out of prison while appealing contempt of Congress case

A federal judge has denied Trump White House official Peter Navarro’s bid to remain out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro was sentenced last month to four months in prison after being found guilty of defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Jan. 6 committee. He had asked to be free while he fights that conviction in higher courts. An attorney for Navarro didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

