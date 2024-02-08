In possible test of federal labor law, Georgia could make it harder for some workers to join unions

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s ruling Republicans are moving to make it harder for workers at companies that get economic incentives to join labor unions, in what could be a test of current federal law. The state Senate voted 31-23 on Thursday for a bill backed by Gov. Brian Kemp that would bar companies that accept incentives from recognizing unions without a formal secret-ballot election. That would block unions from winning recognition from a company voluntarily after signing up a majority of workers. Union leaders and Democrats argue the bill violates federal law. Georgia’s bill is modeled after a law passed in Tennessee last year. But there could be similar legislation offered in many other states.

