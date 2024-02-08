How the ghostwriter of Biden’s memoirs ended up in the center of a classified documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden worked so closely with the ghostwriter he is accused of sharing government secrets with, Mark Zwonitzer, that he once declared that he’d trust the author “with my life.” Zwonitzer ghostwrote Biden’s two memoirs, 2007’s “Promises to Keep” and “Promise Me, Dad,” which was published 10 years later. According to a report released Thursday by special counsel Robert Hur, Biden was sloppy in his handling of classified material found at his home and former office. And he shared classified information contained in some of them with Zwonitzer while the two were working on the Biden’s second book. Prosecutors considered criminally charging Zwonitzer for destroying recordings of those conversations when he learned of the investigation, but ultimately declined to do so.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

