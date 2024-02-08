Higher-dose naloxone spray didn’t save more lives, researchers find

NEW YORK (AP) — A study finds that a new, higher-dose nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses didn’t save more lives than the standard dose. However, it was tied to more vomiting and other side effects. The new study is being called the first to provide real-world data on what kind of difference the 8-milligram spray has made. It found survival was the same, but side effects were twice as common in people who got a higher dose. The study was published Thursday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.