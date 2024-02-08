Hawaii’s high court cites ‘The Wire’ in rebuke of US Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights

HONOLULU (AP) — A ruling by Hawaii’s high court saying that a man can be prosecuted for carrying a gun in public without a permit uses pop culture references in an apparent rebuke of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights nationwide. The state Supreme Court ruling borrows a quote from crime-drama TV series “The Wire” and invokes the “spirit of Aloha” in asserting that the Hawaii Constitution doesn’t support a right to carry guns in public. The ruling stems from a 2017 case against Christopher Wilson, who had a loaded pistol when police were called after a Maui landowner reported seeing a group of men on his property.

