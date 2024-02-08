Haley plans a two-week bus tour before South Carolina’s GOP primary as Trump returns to the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is launching a bus tour before South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary on Feb. 24. The former governor is hoping the two-week push will show her commitment to her home state heading into the first-in-the-South vote. It’s a tall order in a state where support remains strong for former President Donald Trump. The GOP front-runner has won the year’s earliest nominating contests and is poised to pick up more delegates in Nevada’s caucuses on Thursday. The bus tour kicks off Saturday and is aimed at ramping up interest in South Carolina’s early-voting period, which begins Monday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.