Family says two American brothers, 18 and 20, detained in Israeli raid in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of two American brothers trapped in Gaza says Israeli forces have detained the two U.S. citizens in a raid on their home. Eighteen-year-old Borak Alagha and 20-year-old Hashem Alagha were taken away with their Canadian father in a raid early Thursday. That’s according to Yasmeen Elagha, an American cousin in the Chicago area, and other relatives. The U.S. Embassy in Israel said the U.S. was aware of the reported detention and in contact with Israeli authorities. The brothers would be the second and third Americans detained by Israeli authorities this week during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest trip to the region. A handful of U.S. citizens still are seeking to escape Gaza, four months into the Israel-Hamas war.

