Donald Trump clinches win at US Virgin Islands caucus, which defied Republican Party rules

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Donald Trump has amassed another win at a Republican caucus held in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where officials flouted several GOP party rules, including holding the contest earlier than allowed. Thursday’s caucus is the third Republican contest held this election season with delegates at stake. Voters in St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John flocked to a variety of venues, including a rum bar, to nominate their candidate using ranked-choice voting. Republican party officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands said they opted to hold the contest early to ensure the U.S. territory played an important role in the nomination of a candidate.

