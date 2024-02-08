Brazil’s police investigate former President Bolsonaro’s allies over alleged coup attempt

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police are investigating several top allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2022 election and have searched their homes and offices. Bolsonaro was not himself the targeted of Thursday’s search but was ordered to forfeit his passport. That’s according to an officer with knowledge of the operation. Police did not confirm the identities of those targeted in the searches but cited their statement, which said they were carrying out 33 searches and seeking four arrests. The statement said those targeted are under investigation for allegedly preparing to claim fraud in the 2022 election, even before voting took place, “in order to enable and legitimize a military intervention.”

