What to know about Supreme Court arguments over Trump, the Capitol attack and the ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has scheduled a special session to hear arguments over whether former President Donald Trump is ineligible to be president again and can be kept off the ballot. The case will be argued Thursday. It stems from a section of the 14th amendment that’s meant to keep former officeholders who “engaged in insurrection” from regaining power. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump should be disqualified because of his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump appealed to the nation’s highest court, and both sides agreed that the justices should take up the case and issue a conclusive ruling soon.

By MARK SHERMAN and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.