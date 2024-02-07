Treasury rolls out residential real estate transparency rules to combat money laundering

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration wants to make residential real estate transactions more transparent — by unmasking the owners of all-cash purchases as part of its ongoing effort to combat money laundering and the movement of dirty money through the American financial system. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network proposed a regulation on Wednesday that would require some real estate professionals to report information to the agency about non-financed transfers of residential real estate to legal entities, trusts and shell companies.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.