There was no meet cute for ‘One Day’ stars Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod

LONDON (AP) — There was no “meet cute” for Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall. The British actors star as Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, two students who meet by chance in 1988, on the last day of university in “One Day,” the new Netflix series based on David Nicholls’ bestseller. What could have been a one-night stand turns into a relationship of laughter, joy, angst and heartbreak that lasts through four decades. The show revisits them on July 15 over the years. Mod and Woodall are known for their respective breakthrough roles in hospital drama “This Is Going to Hurt” and the Sicily-set season of “The White Lotus.” The show releases Thursday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.